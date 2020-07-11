Report: Orioles have made Yasiel Puig contract offer

Yasiel Puig remains unsigned as MLB summer camps ramp up, but he seems to have interest from a new team.

The Baltimore Orioles are interested in Puig, according to Marc Feinsand of MLB.com. In fact, the Orioles have made Puig at least one contract offer.

Puig has been a free agent since the end of last season, and has been very picky about his destination. This isn’t the first MLB offer he’s received, but he turned that one down for a few very specific reasons.

Puig definitely still seems to want to get paid a good amount, but the market just hasn’t been there for him. He’s 29 now and hit a modest .267 last season for Cincinnati and Cleveland, though he did contribute 24 home runs. Puig probably won’t come close to hitting .300 again, but he’s got 20-homer pop and can bring energy to a team. That may be what the Orioles, who aren’t expected to contend, need to at least provide a little shot in the arm.