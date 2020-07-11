Yoenis Cespedes ‘certain’ he will be ready for Opening Day

It sounds increasingly likely that the New York Mets will have Yoenis Cespedes on the field for the first time since 2018 when the MLB season begins.

Cespedes underwent heel surgery in 2018, then hurt his ankle in embarrassing fashion when working his way back from that. On Saturday, he said he’s fully healed and is “certain” he will be ready to play on Opening Day.

Yoenis Cespedes on Opening Day: "I know for certain now that I will be ready." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 11, 2020

There are actually several things working in Cespedes’ favor. The extended time off is one, but the universal DH is another. The Mets will, in theory, be able to avoid putting him in the field too much if they don’t want to, which could be very beneficial.

One teammate has said Cespedes looks primed for a huge year. Given how his injuries left a bad taste in the Mets’ mouth, that would be very welcome.