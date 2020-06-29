pixel 1
Brodie Van Wagenen ‘optimistic’ Yoenis Cespedes could be ready for Opening Day

June 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

The introduction of the DH to the National League in 2020 is going to have a significant impact. One way it could do so is allowing some players who might not want to play the field every day to get into the lineup.

Yoenis Cespedes is one of them. He hasn’t played since 2018, as he fractured his ankle at his ranch last season to cost him all of 2019. He’s working his way back for 2020, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen thinks he could DH on Opening Day.

The Mets would certainly welcome this. When healthy, Cespedes remains a quality hitter, but he hasn’t played over 100 games since 2016. He hit 31 home runs that year and finished eighth in NL MVP voting.

The 34-year-old did not exactly endear himself to the Mets due to how he suffered the injury, and deferred some salary as a result. He should have something to prove when he gets back on the field.

