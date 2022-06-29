Yordan Alvarez carted off field after scary collision

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field Wednesday after a scary outfield collision with teammate Jeremy Pena.

Pena and Alvarez collided when chasing a shallow popup in the 8th inning of a scoreless game against the New York Mets. Alvarez was coming in from left, while Pena was going out from short. While Alvarez appeared to be calling for the ball, Pena didn’t defer, which led to a nasty collision.

A scary collision in left field between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Álvarez as they tracked down a Dom Smith pop up. Álvarez was carted off and Peña departed the game. pic.twitter.com/DjNRnFiNI3 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 29, 2022

Both players were down for several minutes as they were tended to by trainers. Alvarez seemed to take the worst of the collision and was carted off the field, though he appeared to be alert and communicating with trainers. Pena left the game as well.

Alvarez has established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate for the Astros, and came into Wednesday hitting .321 with 23 home runs. The Astros would miss him if he is forced to miss any time.