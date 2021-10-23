Yordan Alvarez puts together historic ALCS in MVP effort

If there’s one name Boston Red Sox fans will walk away from the 2021 season never forgetting, it’s Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez was an absolute monster in the ALCS and won MVP for deserving reasons. He got a hit in every game of the series and was the catalyst for Houston winning the pivotal Game 5 in Boston.

As if his 3-for-5 night and delivering the first 3 RBIs in Game 5 weren’t enough, Alvarez was at it again in Game 6.

Alvarez went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Astros’ 5-0 win over the Red Sox to win the pennant.

He finished with the highest batting average (.522) in ALCS history.

Yordan Alvarez hit for the highest AVG in ALCS history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m6uy4uAeR7 — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2021

The 24-year-old Cuban also scored a run in all but one of the games in the series. He scored seven runs total in the six games.

Boston could not get Alvarez out over the last three games of the series. His efforts plus some great pitching from Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia are the biggest reasons the Astros are moving on to the World Series.

Photo: Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports