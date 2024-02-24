 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 24, 2024

Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes viral for his awesome custom Dodgers glove

February 24, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the Dodgers

Dec 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) answers questions from media during an introductory press conference at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is already a proper Los Angeles Dodger.

The new Dodgers pitcher Yamamoto went viral over the weekend for the sick custom glove that he was sporting during a spring training session. Yoshinobu’s glove was all blue and featured a big Dodgers logo running through the back of the webbing. It also featured Japan’s flag and some Japanese characters.

Take a glimpse.

Yamamoto, 25, followed his countryman Shohei Ohtani’s lead by signing with the Dodgers this offseason. He agreed to a monster 12-year, $325 million deal with the team (though Yamamoto also had an interesting second-choice team).

It is unlikely that Yamamoto’s all-blue glove will make its way into any MLB regular season action. But that has to be the best custom mitt since this one from the college baseball ranks.

Article Tags

Los Angeles DodgersYoshinobu Yamamoto
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus