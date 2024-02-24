Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes viral for his awesome custom Dodgers glove

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is already a proper Los Angeles Dodger.

The new Dodgers pitcher Yamamoto went viral over the weekend for the sick custom glove that he was sporting during a spring training session. Yoshinobu’s glove was all blue and featured a big Dodgers logo running through the back of the webbing. It also featured Japan’s flag and some Japanese characters.

Take a glimpse.

Yamamoto, 25, followed his countryman Shohei Ohtani’s lead by signing with the Dodgers this offseason. He agreed to a monster 12-year, $325 million deal with the team (though Yamamoto also had an interesting second-choice team).

It is unlikely that Yamamoto’s all-blue glove will make its way into any MLB regular season action. But that has to be the best custom mitt since this one from the college baseball ranks.