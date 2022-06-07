Georgia Tech pitcher has profane message on his glove

One college baseball pitcher has a profane message inscribed on his glove.

Georgia Tech has a stud reliever on their team, Zach Maxwell. The sophomore is a monster at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds. And he’s also a bad a– motherf—er, according to himself.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Maxwell has the acronym “BAMF” inscribed on his glove.

That stands for “bad a– motherf—er” and would make Jules Winnfield proud.

Maxwell served primarily as a reliever for the Yellow Jackets this season, though he also made five starts. The massive pitcher made the start for Georgia Tech in their final game of the season, which came against Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional on Sunday.

He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and five walks in six innings against the Vols. He struck out 11 and left with a 4-2 lead, but his team was eliminated with a 9-6 loss.

Maxwell pumps it in the upper-90s and has a ridiculous 73 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. But he also walked 36 batters. He certainly has a lot of size, potential, and quite an attitude. UCLA’s softball team might appreciate his message.

