Yu Darvish’s son Shoei makes his college decision

Yu Darvish’s son is headed to a very fitting university.

On Tuesday, UC San Diego officially announced their 2026 signing class. Headlining the list of eight newcomers is Shoei Darvish, the son of the San Diego Padres pitcher Yu.

It’s official Shoei Darvish is a Triton!#GoTritons pic.twitter.com/7Qj69cQVL6 — UC San Diego Baseball (@UCSDbsb) December 9, 2025

The 18-year-old Shoei is a pitcher and right fielder for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, Calif. He bats and throws righty and is officially listed at 6-foot-0 and 185 pounds. Shoei has also pitched before for the Padres’ scout team.

As for Yu, now 39 years old, he has pitched for the Padres for the last five seasons, making an All-Star team in 2021 and finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting in 2022. Last year for San Diego though, Yu was plagued by injuries, posting a 5-5 record with a career-worst 5.38 ERA through just 15 starts. He also had one especially nightmarish playoff start.

While Yu still has three years and $46 million left on his contract with the Padres, he is now set to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his right throwing elbow. But at least his son Shoei will continue to make an impact on baseball in the San Diego area in the meantime as the latest famous MLBer’s son to officially make his college decision.