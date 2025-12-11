Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Yu Darvish’s son Shoei makes his college decision

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Yu Darvish in his Padres uniform
Jun 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) runs in from the outfield after batting practice before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yu Darvish’s son is headed to a very fitting university.

On Tuesday, UC San Diego officially announced their 2026 signing class. Headlining the list of eight newcomers is Shoei Darvish, the son of the San Diego Padres pitcher Yu.

The 18-year-old Shoei is a pitcher and right fielder for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, Calif. He bats and throws righty and is officially listed at 6-foot-0 and 185 pounds. Shoei has also pitched before for the Padres’ scout team.

As for Yu, now 39 years old, he has pitched for the Padres for the last five seasons, making an All-Star team in 2021 and finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting in 2022. Last year for San Diego though, Yu was plagued by injuries, posting a 5-5 record with a career-worst 5.38 ERA through just 15 starts. He also had one especially nightmarish playoff start.

While Yu still has three years and $46 million left on his contract with the Padres, he is now set to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his right throwing elbow. But at least his son Shoei will continue to make an impact on baseball in the San Diego area in the meantime as the latest famous MLBer’s son to officially make his college decision.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App