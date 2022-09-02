Zach Plesac apparently suffered hand injury from punching ground

The Cleveland Guardians will be without starting pitcher Zach Plesac for the foreseeable future after he hurt himself punching the ground in frustration during his last start.

The Guardians placed Plesac on the IL Friday with what the team called a fractured right pinkie finger. According to Cleveland manager Terry Francona, the team believes Plesac suffered the injury when he punched the mound in frustration after giving up a home run to Seattle’s Jake Lamb in last Saturday’s outing.

Tito said Plesac’s palm on his right hand was swollen after his last outing. After giving up the homer to Jake Lamb in the seventh, he punched the ground in frustration. They’re assuming that’s what caused the fracture. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 2, 2022

Plesac’s mound punch can clearly be seen at the end of this video clip of his reaction to Lamb’s home run.

I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back pic.twitter.com/8AeCdiuogq — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) August 28, 2022

This is certainly a bad look for Plesac. His inability to handle his frustration leaves the Guardians without a key piece of their rotation for the stretch run, with the team trying to hold off the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. To make matters worse, this isn’t even the first time something like this has happened to Plesac, as he hurt his thumb last May while ripping off his shirt in frustration following a poor outing.

Plesac has been plagued by bad luck at times during his career. In this instance, however, he only has himself to blame.