Zach Plesac apparently suffered hand injury from punching ground

September 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zach Plesac throwing a pitch

Aug 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) delivers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians will be without starting pitcher Zach Plesac for the foreseeable future after he hurt himself punching the ground in frustration during his last start.

The Guardians placed Plesac on the IL Friday with what the team called a fractured right pinkie finger. According to Cleveland manager Terry Francona, the team believes Plesac suffered the injury when he punched the mound in frustration after giving up a home run to Seattle’s Jake Lamb in last Saturday’s outing.

Plesac’s mound punch can clearly be seen at the end of this video clip of his reaction to Lamb’s home run.

This is certainly a bad look for Plesac. His inability to handle his frustration leaves the Guardians without a key piece of their rotation for the stretch run, with the team trying to hold off the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. To make matters worse, this isn’t even the first time something like this has happened to Plesac, as he hurt his thumb last May while ripping off his shirt in frustration following a poor outing.

Plesac has been plagued by bad luck at times during his career. In this instance, however, he only has himself to blame.

