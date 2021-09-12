Zach Plesac is the most unlucky pitcher in MLB

Zach Plesac is the most unlucky pitcher in MLB this season.

Plesac is having a fine season for Cleveland at 10-5 with a 4.45 ERA. He even threw a quality start on Saturday for the Indians against the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs (two earned), while striking out three. Of course, he took the loss on his record though because his Indians were no-hit in a 3-0 defeat.

Incredibly, this was the third time this season the Indians were no-hit. And guess what? Plesac was their starting pitcher for all three games.

The first no-hitter against the Indians came on April 14 by Carlos Rodon of the White Sox. Plesac got bombed in that game, giving up seven hits and six runs in 0.2 innings. Cleveland lost that game 8-0.

On May 7, the Indians lost 3-0 to the Cincinnati Reds as they were no-hit. Plesac pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits in that one. He took a no-decision.

Then on Saturday, Plesac threw a quality start but took the loss since his Indians were no-hit.

Yep, he is the most unlucky pitcher in MLB this season.