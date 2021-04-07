Zack Greinke changes mind about having fans at games

Many professional athletes have spoken about how much they missed having fans at games during the pandemic, but Zack Greinke offered a different take during the playoffs last year. Now that ballparks are once again allowing spectators, the pitcher seems to have changed his mind.

Greinke allowed just five hits and two earned runs in seven innings in Houston’s win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. More than 11,000 fans were in the stands at Angel Stadium, and Greinke admitted he enjoyed having them there.

“It has been pretty nice having the fans in the stadium actually,” the right-hander said, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. “I thought I enjoyed it last year without them. So far, I would say it’s been pretty nice having the fans. Going home will be nice also.”

MLB played the entire 2020 regular season without fans. It wasn’t until the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas that a limited amount of fans were allowed to attend games. Greinke said during the postseason that he actually preferred not having fans at games and listed some reasons why.

Of course, Greinke is known for being somewhat of an introvert. He has also made plenty of unintentionally humorous remarks in the past, which is why most people brushed off his comment about enjoying empty ballparks. Astros fans should be pleased to hear that Greinke now appreciates their presence.