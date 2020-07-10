Zack Greinke does not seem thrilled about universal DH

Zack Greinke has long been the proverbial “pitcher who rakes,” so the new designated hitter rule is not exactly a welcome change for him.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Houston Astros pitcher reacted to the universal designated hitter rule that will be implemented for the 2020 season.

“I like hitting. I’d rather go back and play a position if I was allowed to,” said Greinke, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. “But I’m better at pitching. So people have me pitch.”

Rome’s story added that Greinke, a career .225 hitter, is “disappointed” that he might not be able to bat this season. The former Cy Young winner also has nine career homers and actually hit a stellar .280 with an .888 OPS in 56 plate appearances last season.

At-bats would have been hard to come by anyway now that Greinke is in the American League. But the possibility of the universal DH rule carrying over into 2021 and beyond could mean that the 36-year-old has already hit for the last time. At least Greinke has an ally though in this fellow veteran pitcher.