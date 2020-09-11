Zack Wheeler to miss upcoming start due to freak injury

Zack Wheeler has had an excellent first season with the Philadelphia Phillies thus far, but the right-hander is going to miss some time after he had a little accident while putting on a pair of pants.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi announced on Thursday that Wheeler has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. A nail on Wheeler’s pitching hand is said to be “very sore” after he got it caught while putting on his pants.

Zack Wheeler was scratched from his start this weekend because he has a problem with his middle finger. Caught his nail yesterday putting on his pants. "Can't make this up," Joe Girardi said. Phillies hope he can pitch Monday. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) September 11, 2020

The Phillies signed Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million deal this past offseason. He has been worth the money thus far, compiling a 4-0 record with a team-best 2.47 ERA. The injury doesn’t sound like anything too serious, but the Phillies are comfortably in the playoff picture at the moment and will likely play it safe.

Wheeler is not the first MLB pitcher to suffer an extremely bizarre hand injury this year, but the last guy had to undergo surgery. Hopefully Wheeler’s recovery is much quicker.