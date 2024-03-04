 Skip to main content
Zack Wheeler, Phillies agree to record extension

March 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Zack Wheeler ready to throw

Mar 10, 2020; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken care of one of their top offseason priorities.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on Monday that the Phillies have agreed to a 3-year, $126 million contract extension with starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. The $42 million average annual salary makes the deal the most lucrative extension in MLB history.

Wheeler had been entering the final season of a 5-year, $118 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in 2020. After the Phillies missed out on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, their focus became signing Wheeler to an extension.

Since joining the Phillies, Wheeler has gone 43-25 with a 3.06 ERA. The 33-year-old has been tremendous in the playoffs as well, with a 2.42 ERA in 11 total appearances.

The Phillies also gave Aaron Nola a huge contract earlier this offseason, so their starting rotation will remain largely intact in 2024 and beyond.

