Phillies make major decision on Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola has spent his entire MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies, and that is not going to change in 2024.

Nola and the Phillies have reached agreement on a 7-year, $172 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2023

Nola had received interest from at least two other National League teams, but the 30-year-old ultimately decided to remain in Philly.

Though Nola’s ERA rose to 4.46 this past season, he made 32 starts and has been a reliable piece of the Phillies’ rotation for nine years. Nola finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2022.

Nola pitched very well in the postseason with a 2.35 ERA in four starts, three of which he won. That likely played a big role in the Phillies’ decision to give him a huge contract.

The Phillies had reportedly been eyeing a potential Nola replacement, but that contingency plan will no longer be needed.