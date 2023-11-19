 Skip to main content
Phillies make major decision on Aaron Nola

November 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Nola during a game

Oct 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) during the sixth inning for game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola has spent his entire MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies, and that is not going to change in 2024.

Nola and the Phillies have reached agreement on a 7-year, $172 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Nola had received interest from at least two other National League teams, but the 30-year-old ultimately decided to remain in Philly.

Though Nola’s ERA rose to 4.46 this past season, he made 32 starts and has been a reliable piece of the Phillies’ rotation for nine years. Nola finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2022.

Nola pitched very well in the postseason with a 2.35 ERA in four starts, three of which he won. That likely played a big role in the Phillies’ decision to give him a huge contract.

The Phillies had reportedly been eyeing a potential Nola replacement, but that contingency plan will no longer be needed.

