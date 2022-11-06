 Skip to main content
Zack Wheeler shares his reaction to being pulled from Game 6

November 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Zack Wheeler ready to throw

Mar 10, 2020; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler was on top of his game Saturday night during Game 6 of the World Series between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Wheeler had allowed just two hits and a walk through five innings, and the game was scoreless. He plunked Martin Maldonado to lead off the bottom of the sixth, got an out via a fielder’s choice, and then he gave up a hit to Jeremy Pena to put runners on the corners.

That’s when Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to make a change that crushed the team.

Thomson brought in reliever Jose Alvarado, who allowed a 3-run home run to Yordan Alvarez. The Astros took a 3-1 lead and won 4-1.

Wheeler was removed while ahead 1-0, and he was taken out instead of facing someone who had gone 0-for-2 against him.

The Phillies ace admitted he was surprised to be removed so quickly.

“Honestly, it caught me off guard a little bit,” Wheeler said after the game.

Thomson gave Wheeler no leeway and did not show “ace” confidence in the pitcher. The move backfired too and completely changed the game.

MLB Playoffs 2022Zack Wheeler
