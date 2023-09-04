3-time NBA champ detained, deported after signing with Belgian team

NBA journeyman Patrick McCaw, who was a part of three championship teams in his brief NBA career, recently ran into some legal trouble overseas.

The former Golden State Warriors wing had signed on to play for Belgian team Filou Oostende in the BNXT League — the joint first-tier league of both Belgium and the Netherlands. McCaw was slated to become the team’s top acquisition. The team announced the signing in early August.

However, the partnership would never come to fruition on the court. According to Belgian sports site Sporza, McCaw was flagged by Belgian passport control upon his arrival weeks later. Their system had deemed McCaw’s passport to be “lost” or “stolen.”

McCaw had his passport revoked and was subsequently detained for three days in the Steenokkerzeel. Minister of State Johan Vande Lanotte reportedly paid the 27-year-old a visit while in custody but was unable to resolve the situation.

McCaw was deported after a total of four days in Belgium and has since returned to the US. However, it will take “several months” before the 6’7″ swingman can obtain a new passport.

McCaw played five seasons in the NBA. He won a championship ring in each of his first three seasons — two with the Warriors and one with the Toronto Raptors. He last played in five games for the Raptors during the 2020-21 season.