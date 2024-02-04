4-time NBA All-Star making move to BIG3

Ice Cube’s BIG3 league is adding a guy with some real accolades.

The BIG3 announced on Saturday that former NBA big Paul Millsap is joining their league as a player-captain. The news comes just days after Millsap’s ex-Atlanta Hawks teammate Jeff Teague was also announced to have joined the BIG3.

Millsap, 38, last played in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 season. But he was once one of the league’s top players at his power forward position, making four All-Star teams, earning an All-Defensive selection, and averaging a near 20-10 double-double at his peak.

The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by the “It Was A Good Day” rapper Ice Cube in 2017, continues to do well in its own lane. They are up to 12 teams now and have a national television deal with CBS. The league also recently got a major boost from a current NBA star.