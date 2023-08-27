NBA All-Star makes history with Big3

There have been dozens of former NBA players who have suited up for the Big3 — a 3-on-3 league founded by rapper and musician Ice Cube. But for the first time in Big3 history, an active NBA player donned one of their uniforms.

On Saturday, Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown participated in the Big3 All-Star Game held at the O2 Arena in London. The game featured several familiar faces aside from Brown, including 2005 Celtics draft pick Gerald Green, NBA champion Leandro Barbosa, and dunk contest legend Jason Richardson. Ice Cube announced Brown’s participation on Friday, calling the Celtics star a “hero” for helping the league succeed.

Jaylen Brown is my hero. He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful… — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 26, 2023

Brown also had an additional incentive to participate in the All-Star Game. Proceeds from the event were designated to support local charity London Youth. Brown was asked about the decision to play during the event.

“Having some fun with charity, giving back to the community, and supporting. That’s it,” Brown said. “It’s amazing being in this environment. Shout out to London, shout out to the O2 [Arena]. Excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube.”

Big 3 Jaylen Brown … but Ice Cube not ready for a Celtics jersey yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWF0CYxk2D — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 26, 2023

Brown’s Team Big lost 51-42 to Team 3, thanks in large part to a 15-point performance from former NBA journeyman Jodie Meeks. Brown finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Jaylen Brown from the Celtics makes entrance onto the 02’s basketball court in London to play in his BIG3 all star game debuthttps://t.co/MKWBvjC3lv pic.twitter.com/uBV5CXhVz4 — Trap Money Kobe (@TrapMoneyKobe_) August 26, 2023

It’s surprising that the Celtics were open to Brown risking injury to play in a league like Big3, considering the historic contract Brown signed in July. The Celtics also played a hand in Kristaps Porzingis sitting out the 2023 FIBA World Cup in order to get himself ready for the 2023-24 season.

On the other hand, NBA players do participate in pro-am leagues in the offseason all the time. The intensity in those types of contests offers at least similar injury risk to a 3-on-3 All-Star Game for charity.

Celtics fans can rest easy though knowing that Brown finished the game unscathed.