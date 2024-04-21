76ers get criticized for odd decision in final minute vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers seemingly threw in the towel way too early in Game 1 against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks outlasted the 76ers 111-104 in front of a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey scored a layup with 30 seconds to play that cut Philly’s deficit to 109-104. But instead of fouling, the 76ers appeared content to just let the Knicks milk the clock.

Knicks wing OG Anunoby took and missed a shot with six seconds left to beat the shot clock buzzer. His teammate Josh Hart grabbed the dagger offensive rebound to seal the victory for the Knicks.

josh hart hyped after the offensive rebound pic.twitter.com/sucX5B7e39 — ◇ (@d9Hoops) April 21, 2024

Even if the 76ers had secured the defensive rebound after the miss, they would have had about five seconds left to make up a 5-point deficit. Philadelphia also had two timeouts and could have kept their chances alive had they played the foul game.

The late-game decision unsurprisingly drew criticism from fans and reporters on social media.

The Sixers electing not to foul down 5 with 15 seconds left, then giving up an o-rebound, is a fitting way to end this one. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) April 21, 2024

Overall really solid game by the Sixers but some really embarrassing stuff down the stretch Loser stuff not to foul and extend the game — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) April 21, 2024

Sixers do you want to foul down 5 with 30 seconds left? Sixers: pic.twitter.com/SlVffxchXv — Tony Roundtree (@Tonywithyy) April 21, 2024

Why didn’t the Sixers foul there? What in the world did I just watch? — LCapitanLLC (@LCapitanBets) April 21, 2024

How did the Sixers not foul?! THANK YOU!!! — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) April 21, 2024

Knicks star Jalen Brunson didn’t have the best Game 1. He tallied 22 points on 8/26 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Brunson’s Knicks teammates picked up the slack — and then some. Josh Hart finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Deuce McBride tacked on 21 points and 5 threes off the bench.

Hart also hit the dagger three in the final minute that put the Knicks up seven with a minute to play.

Mike Breen on the call for ESPN as Josh Hart and the Knicks sink the Sixers at MSG in Game 1. 🏀🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/64taGx3nxB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 21, 2024

The Sixers got a game-high 29 points from Joel Embiid. Despite the loss for Philly, Embiid surviving a Game 1 injury scare may have been a some good news on an otherwise bad day.