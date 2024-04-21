Joel Embiid returns for 76ers after suffering knee injury scare in Game 1

Joel Embiid returned for the second half of Game 1 of his Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, N.Y. on Saturday despite suffering a knee injury in the first half.

Embiid had the ball with his Sixers down 49-44 in the second quarter. The Sixers center picked up his dribble around the free throw line, so he got creative. He tossed an alley-oop to himself off the backboard and dunked it:

Praying his knee is ok… But this play is absolutely ridiculous from Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/qwEGF4kSNO — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 20, 2024

The only problem is Embiid hurt his left knee in the process.

Embiid hobbled off the court, and there were immediate fears from 76ers fans that the center would be absent from yet another playoff series. But Embiid miraculously made his return just before the start of the second half.

Joel Embiid just came out of the tunnel about 20 seconds before the 2nd half was set to tip off. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) April 20, 2024

Embiid is playing in just his sixth game since returning from a knee injury suffered in late January. He has not been on the same incredible tear he was on back in January, but there is no denying how much better of a team the Sixers are when Embiid is healthy.