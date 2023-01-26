 Skip to main content
76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons

January 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week.

Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting Simmons, the former 76er, with a savage line.

“Tuck your shirt in, Ben!” the fan loudly shouted. “This isn’t a Call of Duty tournament!” Take a listen.

The Nets forward Simmons is a well-known enthusiast of the “Call of Duty” video game series. He often live-streams himself playing the game online and has even at times made headlines during his “Call of Duty” sessions.

Simmons, who was the 76ers’ No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 and spent the first six years of his career in Philly, had a very public falling out with the team before being traded to the Nets last season. That has understandably made Simmons the target of scorn from 76ers fans, who also gave the star forward a harsh reception the first time he returned to Wells Fargo Center.

