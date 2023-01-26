76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week.

Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting Simmons, the former 76er, with a savage line.

“Tuck your shirt in, Ben!” the fan loudly shouted. “This isn’t a Call of Duty tournament!” Take a listen.

A fan yells at Ben Simmons going into the break: "Tuck your shirt in Ben! This isn't a Call of Duty tournament!" pic.twitter.com/6rIqpJhEFe — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 26, 2023

The Nets forward Simmons is a well-known enthusiast of the “Call of Duty” video game series. He often live-streams himself playing the game online and has even at times made headlines during his “Call of Duty” sessions.

Simmons, who was the 76ers’ No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 and spent the first six years of his career in Philly, had a very public falling out with the team before being traded to the Nets last season. That has understandably made Simmons the target of scorn from 76ers fans, who also gave the star forward a harsh reception the first time he returned to Wells Fargo Center.