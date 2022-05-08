76ers fined over injury report violation

The Philadelphia 76ers were fined by the NBA on Saturday over the way they handled the injury reporting for Joel Embiid.

Embiid returned to play in Game 3 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Embiid had not played in the first two games of the series due to a concussion and orbital fracture.

There were frequent updates regarding Embiid’s status ahead of Game 3. But we did not learn he would be playing in the game until not long before tipoff. Apparently that did not sit well with the NBA.

The league fined the Sixers $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. “The team failed to disclose Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6,” the league said.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/nl11LtKzA0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 7, 2022

Embiid played and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Sixers’ win. Philly is now down 2-1 in the series.

The Phoenix Suns were similarly fined over their handling of Devin Booker’s injury status.