Eastern Conference team could make a run at LeBron and Bronny James?

LeBron James has the option to become a free agent this summer, and many have wondered if he will use that flexibility to achieve his dream of playing on the same NBA team with his son. One Eastern Conference team might be willing to make that happen for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the few contending teams that will have the salary-cap space needed to sign LeBron this summer. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote on Thursday that the expectation is James will not want to return to the East Coast. However, at least one Eastern Conference executive would not be surprised if Sixers executive Daryl Morey considers drafting Bronny James in order to lure LeBron to Philly.

“If someone were going to do it, it’d be Daryl,” the executive told Pincus.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic also linked LeBron to Philadelphia. Vecenie wrote on Friday that the 76ers “are the franchise most often brought up by members of other teams” when the discussion of a team drafting Bronny and pursuing LeBron in free agency arises.

The 76ers will have more than $50 million in cap space this offseason and room to add another max player. They could potentially try to sell LeBron on the idea of contending for a championship alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while also playing with his son.

There has also been talk that the Sixers could pursue a different star player, so LeBron may not be their top target this summer.

Bronny recently entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Many believe there is one likely outcome for him next season, but Morey could step in and try to change that.