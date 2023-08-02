76ers big man suffers torn ACL while away from team

Some bad news about one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ big men emerged on Wednesday.

The 76ers revealed Wednesday that Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus while conducting offseason workouts. Harrell reportedly had swelling in his knee. An MRI showed the tears.

#Sixers center Montrezl Harrell underwent an MRI today to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. The MRI revealed a torn ACL and medial meniscal tear. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 2, 2023

This is rough news for Harrell, who averaged 11.9 minutes per game in 57 contests with Philly last season. Harrell posted 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while backing up Joel Embiid.

Philly re-signed Paul Reed and added Mo Bamba, so they should have some depth behind Embiid. But losing the 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is not the way they wanted to go this offseason, particularly with the James Harden situation still looming.