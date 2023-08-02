 Skip to main content
76ers big man suffers torn ACL while away from team

August 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Montrezl Harrell looking on

Feb 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during pregame warm ups before the start between the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Some bad news about one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ big men emerged on Wednesday.

The 76ers revealed Wednesday that Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus while conducting offseason workouts. Harrell reportedly had swelling in his knee. An MRI showed the tears.

This is rough news for Harrell, who averaged 11.9 minutes per game in 57 contests with Philly last season. Harrell posted 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while backing up Joel Embiid.

Philly re-signed Paul Reed and added Mo Bamba, so they should have some depth behind Embiid. But losing the 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is not the way they wanted to go this offseason, particularly with the James Harden situation still looming.

