Report: James Harden has ‘fractured’ relationship with 76ers

New reports continue to paint a fairly bleak picture regarding where things stand between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden has asked the 76ers for a trade, with the breakdown in his relationship with the team apparently stemming from the organization’s handling of his potential free agency. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the relationship between Harden and 76ers president Daryl Morey is “fractured” and there is essentially no way back for the two sides.

"The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it's essentially fractured throughout this process." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden.

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed. It’s essentially fractured throughout this process,” Charania said on Bally Sports’ “The Rally.” “There’s no longer that valve of open-minded trust that we’ve seen over the course of 692 that Daryl Morey and James Harden have been together in Houston and in Philly. When James Harden opted in, the decision to work together on a trade, that stemmed from James Harden believing that there was no real intention from the Sixers in giving him a long-term offer as a free agent.

“Everyone around the Sixers, they know that he’s been incredibly unnerved about how the team has handled his potential free agency, especially last summer. He takes a $15 million pay cut in salary to allow the Sixers to go out, make moves, and make the team better.”

In essence, Harden seems to feel he was owed a hefty contract from the Sixers after taking a team-friendly deal last summer. Whether that was promised to him or if it is simply his perception is not clear, but whatever the case, he apparently feels taken advantage of.

This is the latest in a series of signals suggesting that the relationship between Harden and the organization could get publicly toxic in the weeks to come. Harden wants to go to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the team is apparently maintaining a high asking price, which is not helping matters from Harden’s view.