76ers announce big news about Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers announced big news about Joel Embiid on Friday.

The Sixers announced that Embiid is being shut down for the rest of the season due to his left knee injury. The team termed Embiid “medically unable to play.”

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation,” the 76ers announced in a statement. “We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

This ultimate outcome is not surprising. The 76ers entered play on Friday at 20-38 and on a 9-game losing streak. They have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league, and a large part of that is due to Embiid’s inability to play like his usual self.

Embiid has averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 19 contests this season. That is well below his averages for the previous four seasons; Embiid averaged 34.7 points per game last season.

Embiid first injured his left knee a little over a year ago when Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell into him, resulting in a torn lateral meniscus. Embiid underwent surgery at the time but returned after two months to play in the postseason and even suited up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics last summer.

But that left knee continued to plague Embiid, who missed extended time this season with what the 76ers had been calling “left knee injury management.”

Embiid likely needs at least another knee surgery, while other more radical procedures could be considered for the former NBA MVP.

