76ers player calls out Anthony Davis as ‘big flopper’ ahead of game

One Philadelphia 76ers player thinks that Anthony Davis should be in the mix for an Academy Award nomination.

Speaking before his team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, 76ers forward Paul Reed was asked about his matchup against the Lakers star Davis. Reed responded by chiding Davis as a “big flopper.”

“He’s a big flopper, so [I gotta] make sure that I don’t get in foul trouble early,” said Reed, per Austin Krell of ESPN. “Can’t be too aggressive with him. You know, he’s gonna be flailing. So, gotta make sure that I stay out of foul trouble.”

While most of the flopping accusations against the Lakers are levied at star teammate LeBron James, Davis is an underrated embellisher himself. He has mastered the art of flailing his limbs dramatically whenever he feels contact and sometimes throws in a dramatic yelp for good measure too.

Davis’ tactics work though as he is averaging 5.9 free-throw attempts per game this season despite a usage rate of just 25.1 percent (his lowest since his rookie year). The eight-time All-Star is also at 7.0 free-throw attempts per game over his 12 career seasons.

Meanwhile, Reed is a backup for Philly, so he probably won’t get too many chances to match up one-on-one with Davis on Monday. But he now joins the chorus of opponents who see the Lakers as a bunch of foul merchants.