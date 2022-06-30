76ers sign 2 ex-James Harden Rockets teammates in free agency

Daryl Morey appears to be directing a really bad Houston Rockets sequel.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Rockets have agreed to deals with free agent forwards PJ Tucker and Danuel House. While House’s contract details were not disclosed, Tucker is reportedly signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $33.2 milion deal with the 76ers.

Tucker, House, and current 76ers star James Harden were all teammates in Houston from 2018 to 2021. That period, during which Morey was also GM of the Rockets, netted multiple division titles and playoff runs for Houston. Now the quartet will run it back one more time in Philly (albeit with a 37-year-old Tucker, a 29-year-old House, and almost 33-year old Harden).

The acquisition of Tucker was long expected for the 76ers, especially since it came at the urging of one prominent organization member. But the signing of House is a little more unexpected, particularly considering that he had cost the Rockets during one playoff run with his shenanigans.