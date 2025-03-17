Report reveals timeline for LeBron James’ return from injury

LeBron James took a big step in his recovery process following the groin strain he suffered earlier this month.

James hurt his groin in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ March 8 game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The 4-time MVP made a couple of spin moves in the paint before banking in a shot off the glass. The Lakers star immediately came up gimpy after the sequence and was taken out of the contest shortly after.

Despite initially being labeled as day-to-day, LeBron has missed his team’s last four games as he works his way back to good health.

LeBron is reportedly trending in the right direction to potentially return before the month ends. According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, James participated in an on-court workout over the weekend — his first since suffering the injury.

The Lakers are expected to be “cautious” in easing James back. He is expected to miss “at least another week” as the team monitors how James’ body responds to increased activity.

L.A. has struggled without LeBron in the lineup. The team has gone 1-3 since James’ injury, with the team’s lone win being a 107-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

