76ers’ tiny statue of Allen Iverson gets meme treatment

Allen Iverson was always one of the smaller players on the basketball court, but his new statue is somehow even smaller.

The Philadelphia 76ers honored their franchise legend Iverson this week with the official unveiling of a statue outside of their practice facility in Camden, N.J. Iverson was in attendance for the ceremony too.

But for as cool of a moment as it was, there was one major elephant in the room to address — the very puny size of the statue (which depicted Iverson doing his famous crossover move). Fans were stunned by just how small the statue seemed, especially with Iverson, who is 6-foot-0, standing right there towering over it.

Here is the video (with Iverson even patting the statue on the head at one point and basically palming it).

the unveil from the 🔝. pic.twitter.com/njB9wWwanj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2024

The miniscule statue led to some priceless memes on X. Check them out.

Sixers showing Allen Iverson his statue pic.twitter.com/VGNpwe7K6v — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 12, 2024

allen iverson if he was the size of his statue https://t.co/V9yidxbzLM pic.twitter.com/TyrouyyyLX — Zain (@zain_gogh) April 12, 2024

Did fanatics design that Iverson statue — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 12, 2024

Man!! They gave my boy AI a “Mugsy”Iverson statue. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 12, 2024

The statue, which is part of a “Legends Walk” outside of the facility featuring statues of other 76ers greats as well, is a well-deserved honor for Iverson. He was one of the most important and iconic players in the franchise’s history, playing 12 seasons for Philly, winning an MVP award, and leading the 76ers to their most recent Finals berth to date in 2001. But the size of that statue was definitely staggering, especially with the larger-than-life statues we are used to seeing like the recently-unveiled statue of Iverson’s contemporary Kobe Bryant (though that one admittedly had its own set of issues).