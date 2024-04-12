 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 12, 2024

76ers’ tiny statue of Allen Iverson gets meme treatment

April 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Allen Iverson standing on the court

Jul 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; 3’s Company player Allen Iverson (3) stands on the court prior to the game against the Ghost Ballers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson was always one of the smaller players on the basketball court, but his new statue is somehow even smaller.

The Philadelphia 76ers honored their franchise legend Iverson this week with the official unveiling of a statue outside of their practice facility in Camden, N.J. Iverson was in attendance for the ceremony too.

But for as cool of a moment as it was, there was one major elephant in the room to address — the very puny size of the statue (which depicted Iverson doing his famous crossover move). Fans were stunned by just how small the statue seemed, especially with Iverson, who is 6-foot-0, standing right there towering over it.

Here is the video (with Iverson even patting the statue on the head at one point and basically palming it).

The miniscule statue led to some priceless memes on X. Check them out.

The statue, which is part of a “Legends Walk” outside of the facility featuring statues of other 76ers greats as well, is a well-deserved honor for Iverson. He was one of the most important and iconic players in the franchise’s history, playing 12 seasons for Philly, winning an MVP award, and leading the 76ers to their most recent Finals berth to date in 2001. But the size of that statue was definitely staggering, especially with the larger-than-life statues we are used to seeing like the recently-unveiled statue of Iverson’s contemporary Kobe Bryant (though that one admittedly had its own set of issues).

Article Tags

Allen IversonPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus