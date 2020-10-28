Report: 76ers to hire Daryl Morey to oversee basketball operations

Daryl Morey stepped down as general manager of the Houston Rockets earlier this month, but he is apparently not taking a year off from working in the NBA.

Morey is close to finalizing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to run their basketball operations department, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Sixers GM Elton Brand will remain in his current role.

A deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days, and Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to remain in his current position, sources said. https://t.co/fHb5Mds9yG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Conversations with the Sixers and Daryl Morey started shortly after his departure from Houston, escalated in recent days and will culminate with Morey becoming the Sixers new President, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers and Morey have a strong relationship and history together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

A previous report from Wojnarowski indicated Morey was planning to explore career possibilities outside the NBA, but it did not take him long to find a new job in the league. Morey was also said to be considering taking a year off to spend more time with his family.

Morey was hired by the Rockets during the 2007-08 season. The team reached the postseason eight straight years under Morey, which is the longest streak in the NBA. He will now be tasked with trying to help an underachieving team get over the hump.

There has been speculation that the 76ers could explore trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons this offseason, but Brand tried to throw cold water on that talk back in August. It will be interesting to see if Morey has different plans or wants to build around the two young stars.