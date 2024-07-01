76ers hand out another huge contract after Paul George signing

The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge splash when they signed free agent Paul George to a four-year contract, and they have now taken care of one of their own players.

Tyrese Maxey has agreed to a five-year, $204 million max contract extension with the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has agreed in principle on a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension. pic.twitter.com/rBT8Tpkvg8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

The deal was widely expected since the start of the offseason, but Philadelphia has now locked up their new Big Three for multiple seasons. Maxey could have signed an extension last year, but he waited until this summer to allow the 76ers to better utilize their salary cap space. The team took advantage by signing George to a four-year, $212 million deal late Sunday night.

Maxey, 23, enjoyed a breakout season last year. He averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and earned his first NBA All-Star Game nod. He was also named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Health has always been a major issue for the 76ers, and George and Joel Embiid both have lengthy injury histories. With Embiid, George and Maxey all signed to multi-year deals, Philadelphia is in prime position to contend in the Eastern Conference if their star trio can remain healthy.