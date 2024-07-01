 Skip to main content
76ers hand out another huge contract after Paul George signing

July 1, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The Philadelphia 76ers logo at center court

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge splash when they signed free agent Paul George to a four-year contract, and they have now taken care of one of their own players.

Tyrese Maxey has agreed to a five-year, $204 million max contract extension with the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal was widely expected since the start of the offseason, but Philadelphia has now locked up their new Big Three for multiple seasons. Maxey could have signed an extension last year, but he waited until this summer to allow the 76ers to better utilize their salary cap space. The team took advantage by signing George to a four-year, $212 million deal late Sunday night.

Maxey, 23, enjoyed a breakout season last year. He averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and earned his first NBA All-Star Game nod. He was also named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Health has always been a major issue for the 76ers, and George and Joel Embiid both have lengthy injury histories. With Embiid, George and Maxey all signed to multi-year deals, Philadelphia is in prime position to contend in the Eastern Conference if their star trio can remain healthy.

Paul GeorgePhiladelphia 76ers
