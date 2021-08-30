 Skip to main content
Report: Aaron Gordon working on contract extension with Nuggets

August 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

After his trade to the Denver Nuggets last season, veteran forward Aaron Gordon appears to have found a home.

According to Dan Singer of the Denver Post, there is “mutual optimism” that Gordon and the Nuggets will agree to a contract extension. The deal could be finalized as early as this week.

Gordon is entering the final year of the four-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Orlando Magic. While eligible for a four-year, $88 million extension, the new deal is more likely to be for two to three years with an annual value of about $20 million.

Gordon turned out to be a good fit for Denver after the team acquired him at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old’s offensive numbers did suffer, as he averaged only 10.2 points per game. However, he was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top threat, making him a vital part of the lineup.

After Gordon vented his frustrations with Magic management, you’d figure he’d be careful about a long-term commitment to a team. He’s clearly confident the Nuggets will keep contending for at least the next few seasons.

