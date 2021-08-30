Report: Aaron Gordon working on contract extension with Nuggets

After his trade to the Denver Nuggets last season, veteran forward Aaron Gordon appears to have found a home.

According to Dan Singer of the Denver Post, there is “mutual optimism” that Gordon and the Nuggets will agree to a contract extension. The deal could be finalized as early as this week.

Gordon is entering the final year of the four-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Orlando Magic. While eligible for a four-year, $88 million extension, the new deal is more likely to be for two to three years with an annual value of about $20 million.

Gordon turned out to be a good fit for Denver after the team acquired him at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old’s offensive numbers did suffer, as he averaged only 10.2 points per game. However, he was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top threat, making him a vital part of the lineup.

After Gordon vented his frustrations with Magic management, you’d figure he’d be careful about a long-term commitment to a team. He’s clearly confident the Nuggets will keep contending for at least the next few seasons.