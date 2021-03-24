Aaron Gordon shares why he asked Magic for a trade

Aaron Gordon on Monday requested a trade from the Orlando Magic, just days ahead of the trade deadline. A day later, he explained the factors that led to his request.

Gordon addressed the issue after the Magic lost 110-99 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management — frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. You know, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me of frustration,” Gordon said via The Athletic’s Josh Robbins.

The 25-year-old is in his seventh season with the Magic. After years of losing, the Magic finally had a winning record two seasons ago. They have made the playoffs two years in a row too. But they’ve regressed this season, and Gordon appears to have had enough. The question now is whether the Magic will actually deal him.

Gordon is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.