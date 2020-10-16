 Skip to main content
Aaron Gordon accidentally posts photo of girlfriend with wardrobe malfunction

October 16, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Gordon

You can certainly understand why Aaron Gordon would want to show off his girlfriend Izabela Guedes on social media every chance he gets, but the Orlando Magic star showed a little too much in one of his latest Instagram stories.

Gordon shared a photo of Guedes on his Instagram story this week in which her breast was exposed. It looked like Gordon tried to cover it with an emoji, but he put the emoji in the wrong place. Here’s a censored version, which covers both the wardrobe malfunction and the little emoji that served no purpose.

Guedes is a model and swimwear designer who has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram. She previously dated rapper Wiz Khalifa.

We’ve seen wardrobe malfunctions in the past that were a lot more subtle, that’s for sure. You have to wonder what Gordon was looking at when he dropped that emoji over the photo. Or, perhaps he put it exactly where he wanted it.

H/T Total Pro Sports

