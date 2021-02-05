Magic could trade Aaron Gordon before deadline?

The Orlando Magic are in Year 7 now of their Aaron Gordon-Evan Fournier-Nikola Vucevic core. But they may be re-evaluating it this trade deadline.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Thursday that multiple league executives wonder if the Magic will consider moving on from Gordon as part of a pivot into a full-on rebuild. The 25-year-old is currently out four-to-six weeks wih an ankle sprain. Bontemps also notes that Fournier is on an expiring contract and is expected to draw trade interest as well.

Gordon has a high floor of production, averaging a typical 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season. But he has largely been the same player for his entire career. Meanwhile, the Magic have only made the playoffs twice since Gordon was drafted in 2014, both first-round exits.

Orlando is off to another slow start this season with a record of 8-14. Gordon has strong value from a marketability angle. But as for winning basketball games, the Magic may have already reached their ceiling with him.