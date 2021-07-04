Aaron Rodgers sends 2-word tweet after Bucks make NBA Finals

Aaron Rodgers sent a two-word tweet after his Milwaukee Bucks made the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is a minority owner of the team. His tweet was simple and focused on the team winning the championship:

At least Rodgers is aligned with many fans in Wisconsin on one matter.

The Bucks have been a top team in the regular season for three years in a row, but they were coming up short in the playoffs. They lost in the conference finals two seasons ago, the conference semis last season, but they have broken through to the NBA Finals this year.

Now it will be between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns to see who wins it all.