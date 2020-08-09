Actress January Jones shoots her shot with Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard may be considered a boring guy who has been compared to a robot, but that doesn’t seem to bother actress January Jones.

Leonard has shown no signs of rust since the NBA season resumed. Jones, who is best known for her role as Betty Draper in the TV series “Mad Men,” must have been impressed by the 29 points Leonard scored in the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The actress took to Instagram to shoot her shot with Kawhi.

January Jones shooting her shot. pic.twitter.com/PavySPfsuC — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) August 7, 2020

For all of his postseason heroics and dazzling efforts on the court, Leonard has heard a lot about how he lacks a personality. He seems to have a great sense of humor about it, though, especially when it comes to his infamous awkward laugh. Jones is apparently into it.

Leonard is currently focused on helping the Clippers win an NBA title, but perhaps he’ll reach out to Jones when his schedule clears up.