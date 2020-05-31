Adam Amin reportedly leaving ESPN to take Chicago Bulls announcer job

Adam Amin is set to see his broadcasting profile rise in a big way.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the ESPN broadcaster is poised to become the TV voice of the Chicago Bulls. Amin would replace longtime Bulls broadcaster Neil Funk, who is retiring after nearly three decades as the team’s TV broadcaster.

Amin is also getting a big national gig, as he is set to join FOX Sports to call national NFL and MLB games.

Amin had built up a solid reputation at ESPN, where he has called men’s and women’s college basketball, college football, and MLB, among other sports. He was on the call for one of the more memorable moments of the decade in college basketball.

The 33-year-old was seen as one of ESPN’s rising stars. He’s about to become much more familiar nationally, but for a different network. It sounds like Bulls fans should get used to hearing him regularly as well.