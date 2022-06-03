Adam Silver says NBA could make 1 major change with awards voting

Adam Silver may be giving the people what they want.

Speaking on Thursday before Game 1 of the Finals, the NBA commmissioner Silver told reporters that the league could make a big change when it comes to awards voting. Silver said that the NBA has considered making the All-NBA ballot completely positionless, per basketball writer Marc Stein.

At the moment, two guards, two forwards, and one center are named to each of the three All-NBA teams. This year, that notably led to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid finishing second in MVP voting but not qualifying for First Team All-NBA. That was because Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who edged out Embiid for MVP, took the center spot on the First Team.

Some of the NBA’s biggest stars have expressed frustration recently over the status quo with award voting. Since the All-NBA vote has a direct impact on which players are eligible for contract perks such as the supermax, it might time for the NBA to start listening.