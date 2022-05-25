Jayson Tatum has suggestion for improving All-NBA team selections

Wednesday’s announcement of the All-NBA teams did not sit well with many, including Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

All-NBA teams are selected by position, and each team includes two guards, two forwards, and a center. As a result, Joel Embiid was relegated to All-NBA second team, as Nikola Jokic claimed the center spot on the first team. Embiid also could have been selected as a forward, but lost out to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tatum himself. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were the first team guard selections.

Tatum pointed out that it is ridiculous to him that Embiid, who finished runner-up in MVP voting, wound up on the second team just because he and Jokic play the same position. The Celtics forward suggested making voting positionless and simply rewarding the 15 best players in the league regardless of where they play on the floor.

“I do think it probably should be positionless,” Tatum said during his Wednesday media availability. “Joel Embiid was second in MVP voting and made second team. Doesn’t really make too much sense, right? I think it should just be the 15 best players. Obviously, with some guys in their contract years with supermax deals involved, that’s tough. I’m sure that’s tough on the voters as well.”

This would not be as significant were it simply about the prestige of making an All-NBA team. However, All-NBA status is one of the potential eligibility criteria for players to qualify for a supermax contract. As a result, the selections can be hugely significant financially for a number of players. That’s not an issue for Embiid, who had already qualified, but it could certainly matter to others.