Adam Silver wants NBA players to get vaccines to set example for black community

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants the league’s players to get the COVID-19 vaccine because he believes they can help set a good example for the black community.

Silver spoke on a virtual call by Sportico on Tuesday and talked about why he thinks it would be a positive for the league’s players to get vaccinated.

“It’s something we’re particularly focused on,” Silver said. “In the African-American community, there’s been an enormously disparate impact from COVID. … but now, somewhat perversely, there’s been enormous resistance [to vaccinations] in the African-American community for understandable historical reasons.

“If that resistance continues it would be very much a double whammy to the black community because the only way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated.”

Silver said that he has spoken with numerous health officials who believe there would be a public health benefit to some famous black people receiving the vaccine.

Silver has previously made it clear that the NBA would not “jump the line” regarding the vaccine. But now it seems Silver is reconsidering his stance somewhat.