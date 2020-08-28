Adam Silver writes letter to NBA employees addressing boycotts

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to league employees on Friday addressing the recent social justice protests and what the plan will be going forward.

Silver began by offering his full support for NBA and WNBA players who have shown “their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice.” The commissioner said he had productive conversations with players, coaches and team executives on Thursday.

“The discussion centered on how we can best collaborate to address a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for police and criminal justice reform.” Silver also acknowledged that some players feel the NBA should be doing more. Here is the full statement:

obtained by ESPN, Commissioner Adam Silver says: “I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice.” pic.twitter.com/EAOEcflkmF — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 28, 2020

Silver’s letter came on the same day a large faction of NBA employees decided to go on strike in solidarity with players. ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports that roughly 100 employees based in New York are on strike and will spend their time phoning elected officials.

Sources: Roughly 100 NBA employees — based in New York — are on strike today, in solidarity with the NBA and WNBA players pushing for social justice. They will be spending the day calling elected officials. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 28, 2020

A total of six NBA playoff games were postponed on Wednesday and Thursday and in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. The league said in a statement Thursday that the hope is to resume play either Friday or Saturday.