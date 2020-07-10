Adrian Wojnarowski told Missouri Senator Josh Hawley ‘f— you’ in email

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the NBA on Friday saying the league should consider allowing players to wear messages on the backs of their jerseys supporting the U.S military, police officers and the people of Hong Kong. It seems like ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski feels that is a very bad idea.

Hawley shared a copy of his letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Twitter. In response to the NBA allowing players to wear social justice messages on their jerseys during the resumed season in Orlando, Hawley said players should be able to display messages like “Support Our Troops” and “Free Hong Kong!” if they choose. Hawley also ripped the NBA for supporting Beijing.

If @NBA is going to put social cause statements on uniforms, why not “Support our Troops” or “Back the Blue”? Or given how much $$ @nba makes in #China, how about “Free Hong Kong”! Today I wrote to Adam Silver to ask for answers pic.twitter.com/PthYR4OxmE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Hawley’s office sent a copy of the letter to Wojnarowski, and apparently that angered Woj. He responded to the email with a simple message: “F— you.” Hawley shared a screenshot of the email.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Hong Kong has been trying to free itself from communist China, and Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey received serious backlash from the NBA community last year when he sent a tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong. The NBA has been accused of caring more about preserving its business relationship with China than standing up for those fighting against communism, which is what Hawley was referencing.

Wojnarowski and ESPN have not yet commented on the email.