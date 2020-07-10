Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes for vulgar email to Missouri senator

Adrian Wojnarowski sent a vulgar email to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley on Friday, and the ESPN reporter has now issued an apology.

Hawley, a Republican, wrote a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver suggesting the league allow players to display messages like “Support Our Troops” and “Free Hong Kong!” on the backs of their jerseys when play resumes in Orlando. Hawley’s office sent a copy of the letter to Wojnarowski, and Woj replied with “f— you.”

Not long after Hawley tweeted a screenshot of Wojnarowski’s email, the NBA insider issued a statement apologizing for his “unacceptable” actions.

Hawley’s letter criticized the NBA for its handling of the Hong Kong situation, but it’s unclear which part of the letter Wojnarowski found so offensive. Hong Kong has been trying to free itself from communist China, and Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey received serious backlash from the NBA community last year when he sent a tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong. The NBA has been accused of caring more about preserving its business relationship with China than standing up for those fighting against communism, which is what Hawley was referencing.

The NBA has decided to allow players to display social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys when the season resumes.