Al Horford brings back great old tweet after trade to Celtics

Al Horford became a member of the Boston Celtics on Friday for the second time in less than five years, and the veteran big man didn’t bother coming up with a new way to confirm the big news.

When Horford signed with the Celtics as a free agent back in 2016, he announced his decision by tweeting “Celtic Pride!!!!” with 18 four-leaf clover emojis — one representing each of Boston’s NBA titles.

Celtic Pride!!!!!! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 2, 2016

After the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the Celtics on Friday, Horford retweeted his own tweet from July 2016. He then thanked the Thunder.

Thank you to Clay Bennett, Sam Presti, Mark Daigneault, my teammates and the entire Thunder organization for their professionalism during my time in Oklahoma City. While it was short, it was first class all the way and me and my family are extremely thankful and appreciative. — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 18, 2021

Horford was traded to Boston along with second-year center Moses Brown in a deal involving Kemba Walker and draft picks. The 35-year-old spent three seasons with Boston from 2016-2019. He then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers rather than returning to the Celtics, and that move didn’t pan out for him. The big man was traded to Oklahoma City after just one season in Philly. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.

Photo: Flickr/All-Pro Reels via cc-by-sa 2.0