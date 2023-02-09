Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers

Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night.

Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards.

Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and said that her brother didn’t “want the smoke,” which is slang for not wanting the beef/conflict/problem. Anna did not hold back with her response.

Cs just beat your team without Al, Marcus, Rob, or Jaylen. The smoke is as non-existent as this rivalry. https://t.co/lxY8kSQV2q — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) February 9, 2023

“Cs just beat your team without Al, Marcus, Rob, or Jaylen. The smoke is as non-existent as this rivalry,” Anna wrote.

Yes, the Celtics beat the Sixers despite not having Horford (knee), Marcus Smart (ankle) or Robert Wiliams (ankle). Jaylen Brown left the game with a facial fracture after playing 18 minutes. Despite all that, Boston got the win.

The 76ers got swept by Boston in 2020 and lost to them in the second round in 2018. The Horfords can’t claim much about the 2020 sweep considering Al played for the Sixers that season. But Anna better watch her words considering these teams could very easily meet in the playoffs. What happened on February 8 won’t matter much if those teams meet in the postseason.

Horford is in his 16th season in the NBA. The 36-year-old is averaging 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game this season.