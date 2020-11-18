Al Horford’s sister and brother take shots at 76ers fans after trade

If the thoughts of Al Horford’s siblings are any indication, the center really didn’t enjoy his time in Philadelphia.

Horford was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in a move that netted the Philadelphia 76ers Danny Green and cap relief at the cost of draft picks. His sister Anna promptly sent a pair of tweets about 76ers fans, referring to them as “the most miserable fans in the NBA.” She also tweeted images of Sixers fans tweeting insults at her (warning, NSFW language). Anna Horford also added that Sixers fans “hated us because we never hated on Boston.”

Horford’s brother Josh echoed Anna’s sentiments, tweeting “Thank god Al is out of Philly” and suggesting that Sixers fans on Twitter are crybabies.

This isn’t the first time Anna Horford has had some unkind things to say about the Sixers. This frustration and dislike of Philadelphia does not appear to be new.

Horford signed a four-year, $97 million deal with the Sixers prior to last season. He was one of the players the team was counting on to help lift them toward championship contention. Instead, Horford’s season was a disaster, with the 34-year-old averaging just 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. He struggled with his role in the team’s offense and wasn’t even a guaranteed starter by the end of the season. Ultimately, it sounds like his departure is best for everyone.