Al Horford traded to Thunder for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, draft picks

Al Horford was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers last year to a big contract, but his time there did not last long.

Horford and Vasilije Micic are being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, and some draft picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

The picks involved include a lightly protected first-round pick in 2025 and the No. 34 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Horford was a big addition to the 76ers last offseason, but he did not work out. The team was overloaded in the frontcourt, and Horford ended up accepting a bench role. By flipping Horford for Green and Ferguson, the 76ers are getting more versatile at the guard/wing positions and adding some 3-point shooting.

The Thunder continue to stockpile draft picks. You can see how many they have. They probably added Horford in the belief that Danilo Gallinari will not be retained.

Photo: Flickr/All-Pro Reels via cc-by-sa 2.0